Euan McIlwraith stepping back from Landward

Landward presenter Euan McIlwraith is stepping back from the series.

After three decades of reporting for BBC Scotland’s countryside magazine series, Euan McIlwraith has decided to step back from his presenting role on the show.

Euan first joined Landward in 1991 and in his time has focussed on major rural stories such as the Foot and Mouth outbreak of 2001, as well more light-hearted items such snail and ostrich farming and buffalo rearing.

And in the past year on Landward has also been delighting viewers with his poetry and his verbal serenades to wildlife, the seasons and landscapes of Scotland.

He said: ‘This has been an amazing journey. Folk love Landward and to be a part of that team has been incredible. Home bakes from Foula to the Falklands. Drams from Musselburgh to Moscow!

‘We’ve had a welcome wherever we went. More of a family than a production unit. I’ll really miss the buzz but grandchildren, sailing and writing are demanding attention and new challenges.’

Presenter Dougie Vipond will pay tribute to Euan’s years on the series in the final episode of the spring run of Landward on BBC Scotland tonight (Thursday, July 1) at 8.30pm.

Dougie Vipond said: ‘After an incredible thirty years on Landward our very own Euan McIlwraith has decided to hang up his wellies and call it a day.

‘Clocking up hundreds of thousands of miles, he’s covered every part of the Scottish countryside and beyond, bringing us every story possible… and always in his own unique way…

‘We are going to miss him and so will the viewers but we wish him all the best.’

Series producer Laura Mitchell said: ‘Euan has been a constant presence on the programme for thirty years. His strong journalistic instincts have come to the fore covering some challenging countryside stories like the Foot and Mouth outbreak, Hare Coursing and Raptor Persecution.

‘Euan’s natural story telling abilities and warm style have brought hundreds of stories to life over the years. His knowledge of wildlife was put to great use, as was his passion for rural history and culture.

‘It’s impossible to count how many stories Euan’s covered over the years, there are thousands, but at the heart of each story was his deep love of the Scottish countryside.’