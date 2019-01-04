Edinburgh to host Chinese New Year events

Edinburgh is to be the venue for the largest Chinese New Year celebration in Scotland.

For the first time a co-ordinated programme of special events and initiatives is planned across Scotland’s capital as locals and visitors come together to celebrate the Year of the Pig.

Cultural highlights include a Chinese New Year Gala concert at the Usher Hall, the Giant Lanterns of China Exhibition at Edinburgh Zoo and a special Chinese music concert at Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh.

In addition the National Museums of Scotland will display open up its prestigious Chinese Collection when its brand new the East Asia Galleries open on 8 February and local businesses in the city will welcome visitors with everything from traditional red envelopes to special cocktails.

Developed by Edinburgh Tourism Action Group and supported by the Scottish Confucius Institute for Business & Communication at Heriot-Watt University, Chinese New Year Edinburgh runs from 2 to 17 February 2019.

The full details and schedule will be available from 14 January on www.chinesenewyear.scot.