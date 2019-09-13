Dracula to be performed at its inspirational castle

Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire is widely acknowledged having inspired Dracula’s castle, in Bram Stoker’s famous novel.

Now, award winning circus company, Modo, brings the classic vampire story to life with a new Doric twist. The production reflects the inspiration Stoker found in his frequent visits to Slains Castle and Cruden Bay.

Following its premiere at Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Light the Blue Festival, the show toured to festivals in Italy and France, as well as performing at Peterhead Scottish Week. Now it is coming back to the very castle that first inspired Stoker’s novel.

In 1894, while on holiday in Cruden Bay, Bram Stoker Bram Stoker was invited by the 18th Earl of Erroll to visit his humble home. A dark and foreboding sky combined with a sense of awe at the majestic structure before him and curiosity about the nobleman who ordered its construction and walked its candlelit hallways at night, is all reportedly real inspiration for the fantastical fictional Romanian castle in Dracula and its eccentric master.

Building on the success of previous shows, Modo is creating a new show based on the classic novel, Dracula, with a strong emphasis on the inspiration that Bram Stoker found in Slain’s Castle and the history of the area, during his frequent stays in Cruden Bay. The result is highly physical production that combines circus, fire and street theatre with infectious, atmospheric music, bringing to life one of the great classics and its debt to Aberdeenshire.

Modo is a social circus company based in Peterhead. Modo’s shows have proved increasingly successful over previous years. There has been a real appetite for the work from both the young people and the audiences who have come to watch them. This has led to the shows being seen more widely and creating further opportunities for the shows to tour. Shows have toured to critical acclaim across the region as well as receiving multiple invites from festivals across Europe and the UK.

The show will take place at Slains Castle at 7pm, on Thursday 19, Saturday 21 Thursday 26, and Saturday 28 September; and 7pm on Thursday 17 and Saturday 19 October.

Tickets are available HERE www.ticketsource.co.uk/modo. Tickets £5/£3 (concs), or £10/£8 (concs) including bus from Peterhead. Bus available for Saturday performances only.

Please note there will be limited lighting on the path to the show. Bring torches, wear sensible shoes, and be prepared for the weather.The show will last around 45 minutes, and there will be some seating available. Allow at least 10 minutes to walk from the car parks to the castle.

To find out more visit www.facebook.com/DoriculaModo