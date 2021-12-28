Celebrating Scots best-selling writer Alistair MacLean

A documentary marking one of the planet’s best-selling authors is being shown tonight.

April 2022 sees the centenary of the birth of Scottish novelist and screenwriter Alistair MacLean.

His action-packed thrillers have sold more than 150 million copies. The Guns of Navarone, Ice Station Zebra, Where Eagles Dare and When Eight Bells Toll – were cinema blockbusters.

This programme reveals how MacLean – who taught at Gallowflat School in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire – was a Gael who thought he could have written better in Gaelic than English.

With movie clips, readings, and interviews with family and experts, and archive interviews with the author, the programme celebrates this master of action adventure and laments his loss to Gaelic literature.

Alistair MacLean: An Sgeulaiche, will be shown on Tuesday, December 28, on BBC ALBA from 9-10pm.