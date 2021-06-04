Celebrate the Scots language online today

People are being urged to take part in an online event to celebrate the Scots language.

Building on the success of the Scots Language Awards, and the Blether wi’ Heather broadcasts, Hands Up For Trad has come together with presenter, writer and broadcaster Alistair (Ally) Heather, and musician and Scots campaigner Iona Fyfe, to announce a new Gies a Scots Phrase Day today (Friday June 4).

Set to bring fans and speakers out on to social media, people can record and post videos of themselves saying key phrases in Scots, and Alistair and Iona have created a library of phrases for people keen to learn and join the fun so that everyone can take part. By using the hashtags people discover each other online, learn new phrases, and share our Scots Language together: #GiesaScotsPhraseDay #HUFTOnline #ScotsLeid

Simon Thoumire, Hands Up For Trad said: ‘Bringing people together online has proved to be a fantastic way to share experiences and enjoy the best in Scots culture time and time again, and we’re delighted to be working together to bring new people to learn phrases and have fun together, whilst also driving people to the various online resources and to learn more about Scots Language.’

Founders of the Scots Language Awards in 2019 Hands Up For Trad, funded by National Lottery through Creative Scotland, held a hugely successful Scot Language Awards weekend in 2020 online with Award winners including comedian Janey Godley winning the Scots Speaker o’ the Year Award, presented by writer and broadcaster Alistair Heather, and featuring performances by Iona Fyfe.

This year The Scots Language Awards will be on September 211 in Dundee’s Marryat Hall, in the Caird Hall to attend and watch online.

Aberdeenshire singer, Iona Fyfe, has become one of Scotland’s finest young folk singers, rooted deeply in the singing traditions of the North East of Scotland. The youngest ever winner of Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2018, Iona has been described as ‘one of the best Scotland has to offer.’

Iona is a fierce advocate for the official recognition of the Scots Language and is a fine exponent of the Doric dialect, winning the title of Performer of the Year at the Scots Language Awards in 2020.

Ally Heather is an Angus writer who has produced, presented, and contributed to BBC TV programmes, radio shows and podcasts that explore and showcase Scots as a living language. He has had regular columns in Scots in The National and The Herald newspapers, and currently writes for the Courier.

He produces and presents Dundee United TV, and has run Scots classes for young people and adults across the country for many years. Over lockdown, he ran innovative online Scots Language workshops for Dundonians, generating a group of informed Scots speakers who will evangelise for the leid in their communities. He will host the national Scots Language Awards in September.

To get involved, learn and record your phrase, or for more information visit: www.giesascotsphraseday.com