Boutique cinema to open its first screens in Scotland

A fast-growing independent boutique cinema operator is to open the doors of its first Scottish cinema next month.

Everyman Cinemas has announced it will welcome guests to its cinema located in Glasgow’s award-winning shopping and leisure destination, Princes Square, on Friday 26 October.

The high-quality cinema will be made up of three intimate auditoriums, seating 94, 71 and 38 customers respectively, and a popular bar serving food and drink.

Everyman Cinemas, which has 22 other discerning venues in England including London’s Screen on the Green, Bristol and Leeds, has signed a 30 year lease on a 10,000 sq ft unit in Glasgow’s Princes Square, which was named ‘Scotland’s Favourite Building’ by the Royal Institute for Architects in Scotland in 2016.

Advanced booking will be available on the Everyman website at www.everymancinema.com.

Crispin Lilly CEO of Everyman Cinemas said: ‘We genuinely can’t wait to open for business in Princes Square. It’s our first Scottish venue and we think there’s a great community in Glasgow and an audience that will really enjoy spending the evening with us.

‘Our focus is really on experience, from a fabulous bar and food and drink menu, including lovely wines and hand rolled pizzas, to comfy sofa seating and a great programme of film and events.

‘We aim to make every guest’s visit special no matter what they choose to watch, and make them fall in love with a night at the cinema.’

Andrew Foulds, portfolio director for Redevco (owners of Princes Square) said: ‘This is really exciting news as Everyman Cinemas’ unique and popular approach will add to the special environment of Princes Square. Lots of people already visit the centre’s existing bar and restaurants every week and Everyman will bring a new dimension to the whole leisure experience.

‘Everyman will also complement other high profile brands that are new to Princes Square including Eden Mill, which is opening its latest Blendworks experience shortly, and Kate Spade New York which will open in spring 2019.’

Princes Square has prided itself on leading the retail and leisure environment in Glasgow’s vibrant city centre for 30 years and brands like Belstaff, Vivienne Westwood, Space NK, Karen Millen and COS already bring a unique retail environment to the city.