Under the sea lie so many fascinating real stories

We’ve all had days when we’ve looked out at the sea, and wondered what lurks beneath.

Sunken pirate ships, laden with gold and lost bounty? Basking sharks, swimming under the surface? Or, are there mysteries below the waves that we can’t begin to comprehend?

In The Blue Wonder, marine biologist and diver Dr Frauke Bagusche brings readers on a fascinating and beautiful deep-sea dive into the ocean.

Drawing on scientific discoveries and her own research, she uses photographs and playful prose to reveal deep-sea reefs that glitter like glass, fish that converse with each other by singing loudly, an octopus that imitates more than 15other animals, the secret behind why the sea glows at night and even fish that clean their own teeth!

The text is fascinating – although written by an academic, it’s open and accessible to all, as Frauke shares in her love of all things marine.

The photographic section is beautifully presented, and leaves the reader wanting more.

Humans know more about the moon’s surface than we do about the ocean – thanks to this book, I feel I understand the seas a little better. This is an intimate account of the beauty, mystery, and amazing science of the ocean. And it’s riveting.

The Blue Wonder, by Frauke Bagusche (translated by Jamie McIntosh), published by Greystone Books, £19.99.