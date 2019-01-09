Twelve real life stories of Scots in the Great War

Historian Walter Stephen reflects on the centenary of the end of World War I in A Dirty Swindle.

This is a collection of 12 stories of Scottish soldiers from the Great War.

A World War II veteran himself, Stephen tells the often neglected accounts of Scotland’s involvement in the conflict.

Stephen provides a level of commentary throughout, which allows a greater sense of relatability for the reader.

There’s also lots of images of WWI material, helping to illustrate the realities of this traumatic time.

A Dirty Swindle, by Walter Stephen, published by Luath Press, £9.99.