Trying to find solace in Scotland’s mountains

Just Another Mountain is a beautifully candid memoir following the life of Munroist, Sarah Jane Douglas, and her battle with grief.

After losing her mother to cancer, Douglas finds solace in climbing Scotland’s forbidding mountains.

A heart-wrenching read, it is testament to the cathartic nature of the wilderness.

True stories do not always see the ‘happily ever after’ ending, and this is no exception, but with an all-encompassing sense of hope throughout, one can’t help but feel uplifted.

Just Another Mountain, by Sarah Jane Douglas, published by Elliott & Thompson, £9.99.