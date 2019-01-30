The story of Scotland’s islands are all mapped out

Scotland: Mapping the Islands is a beautifully presented book which reproduces maps from the National Library of Scotland’s collection using the most up-to-date digital mapping techniques.

Structured by themes such as people, naming, navigating, improving and escaping, this fascinating publication reveals the stories of Scotland’s islands, its people and the history of how they came to live there.

Scotland: Mapping the Islands by Christopher Fleet, Margaret Wilkes and Charles Withers, published by Birlinn, £30.