The story of Britain’s most beautiful shortcut

The Crinal Canal runs across the Kintyre peninsula – and by 1854, 33,000 passengers had been transported along it.

Marian Pallister explores the canal from its origins, discussing the purpose and method of its construction, the ways in which it has been used and the effect it has had on its surroundings.

The outcome is a captivating insight into what is known as ‘Britain’s most beautiful shortcut’ and one of the most considerable attributes

to British civil engineering.

The Crinan Canal, by Marian Pallister, published by Birlinn, £9.99.