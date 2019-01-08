The Scottish roots of Dracula are revealed

When Brave Men Shudder: The Scottish Origins of Dracula is the previously untold story of how the terrifying character, capable of giving the toughest among us chills, was created.

Shepherd is the first to investigate Bram Stoker’s time in Cruden Bay in detail.

With an introdcution by Dacre Stoker, the great grand-nephew of Bram Stoker, this book offers a new insight into the the Dracula author’s connection to this particular area of Scotland and how it helped to inspire his writing.

It’s also packed with information on the history and sociology of Cruden Bay.

When Brave Men Shudder: The Scottish Origins of Dracula, by Mike Shepherd, published by Wild Wolf Publishing, £12.99.