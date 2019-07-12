The Scottish connections of beloved writer

Beatrix Potter and Scotland is a written summary of talks given by the Beatrix Potter Society at their international study conference in June 2014.

This book sets out to discuss the connection with one of Britain’s best-loved authors and Scotland.

Rowena Godfrey sets the scene for the Potters’ Scottish holidays with ‘Visitors to Perthshire’; Emma Laws discusses ‘The art of Bertram Potter’, Beatrix’s beloved brother who lived in Scotland for many years; Kathy Cole takes an entertaining look at cats – sly, sporting, white and ‘in boots’; Linda Lear explores the 1892 Birnam holiday and its influence on Beatrix; Phillip Price describes the Scottish Borders, and the Potters’ holiday at Lennel in 1894; and George Wallace investigates the many ways that Potter is known and perceived .

The book provides some valuable insight into Potter’s family life and social environment, as well as information about her stories internationally.

Beatrix Potter and Scotland, edited by Rowena Godfrey, www.beatrixpottersociety.org.uk, £13.75.