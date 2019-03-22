The Scotswoman who was a fantastic fly tyer

Born in the Highlands in 1915, by the age of 20, Megan Boyd had established herself as one of the most skilled salmon fly tyers of all time.

Her cottage in Brora became a Mecca for fly fishermen from across the globe.

This is an affectionate and personal account of Megan’s remarkable talent by friend Jimmy Younger and fisheries academic Derek Mills.

Megan Boyd: The Story of a Salmon Flydresser, by Derek Mills and Jimmy Younger, published by Merlin Unwin, £20.