The Scots who made an impact in Argentina

Caithness to Patagonia tells the unknown story of emigration from Scotland to Patagonia.

These two locations are literally a world apart, however in the late 19th and early 20th centuries a group of Scottish men and women from Caithness took on the challenge of developing this wild, open area of land.

The story begins with John Hamilton, a resident in the Falkland Islands since the 1880s. Over 60 years of his life, he and his group of men and women became a major part in the development of sheep farming in Patagonia.

The story tells us the origins and backgrounds of these Patagonian pioneers from Caithness, and highlights their experiences as well as the growth and development of Patagonia as one of the world’s greatest sheep farming areas.

It was not only the men who embarked on this life-changing journey; their sisters and wives followed close behind as new lives were created on the other side of the world.

Throughout the tale, we learn of the endurance and determination displayed by the emigrants. The reader learns of deaths and disasters, which create a sinister atmosphere.

The new citizens build successful businesses to the extent that today their descendants play a vital role in Patagonian and Argentine society.

Caithness to Patagonia, by Ian Leith, published by Whittles, £16.99.