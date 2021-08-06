The relaxing power of going fishing

Award-winning novelist and journalist David Profumo’s latest book centres around the restorative power of being at one with nature, particularly while fishing.

Those with a passion for fishing often talk of its therapeutic qualities, all-too-often triggering an eye-roll from those less enamoured of the pastime.

Profumo, however, convinces even the most hesitant reader to acquaint themselves more fully with angling.

Using his wit and style he draws you into the stunning, tranquil, and sometimes adrenaline-fuelled world that keen fishers enjoy.

But it’s not all about the ins and outs of fishing; it’s about taking time to enjoy the simple pleasures of being in the great outdoors – and Profumo

depicts this magnificently.

The book also holds international appeal, taking readers from the tropical heat of the South Sea Islands to the chills of the high Arctic, and of course to the majestic Scottish Highlands, offering an insight into the many fishing havens waiting to be explored across the globe.

Through his travels, Profumo has encountered several interesting characters and in his book he captures the relationships that he has built on such journeys.

This, combined with beautiful depictions of diverse scenery, renders the book a celebration not just of fishing, but of life’s simple, stripped-back pleasures. Testament to Profumo’s experience and skill as a writer, as well as a fisherman, I was totally hooked from the beginning (pun intended).

Easily the most compelling element of Profumo’s work is his passion for the sport – it is truly palpable.

The sheer joy that fishing, travel, and

being immersed in nature has brought him over the years is something you can’t help but share when reading.

A must-read for anyone seeking a stimulating tale crafted by an author whose enthusiasm for all they do, both on paper and along the riverbanks, takes centre stage.

The Lightning Thread, by David Profumo, published by Simon & Schuster UK, £20.