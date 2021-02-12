The perfect companion for model citizens

On the back of the success of Glasgow Museums’ ship model collection, they have created this extraordinary coffee table book.

The Ship Models: A History and Complete Illustrated Catalogue has taken a decade to compile, covering all 676 ship models produced by Clyde shipyards and Glasgow-based ship owners.

Ranging from the majestic RMS Queen Mary and famous Royal Naval battleship HMS Hood, to the humble Clyde puffer, this showcases the ships’ beauty inside and out.

It shines a light on the international important of the city’s shipbuilding industry.

A visual delight and beautiful homage to Glasgow’s almighty contribution to the industrial age.

The Ship Models: A History and Complete Illustrated Catalogue, by Emily Malcolm and Michael R Harrison, published by Seaforth Publishing, £35.