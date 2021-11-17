The Lord who planned to transform the islands

Lord of the Isles tells the rather unknown story of Lord Leverhulme.

In 1918-19, he purchased Harris and Lewis with an ambitious vision to transform the islands into a thriving centre of industry and commerce.

With gregarious energy he planned great harbours, factories and travel links, but his plans to abolish the crofting system were met with huge opposition.

At the story’s crux is a tale of progression clashing with tradition.

The book is an educational and fascinating puzzle piece in not just the islands’ history, but Scotland’s too.

Lord of the Isles, by Nigel Nicolson, published by Acair, £12.99.