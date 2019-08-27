The life of the fox – and its loss of solitude

Jim Crumley’s search for solitude and silence is as alien to us as it is a luxury.

In today’s world where traffic always hums and urbanisation burrows deeper and deeper into the landscape, solitude has become an endangered species, only occasionally found in dark and rural moments of brilliance.

In this edition of Crumley’s Encounters in the Wild series, the fox – that cocksure, quick-witted, nimble-legged creature – is exposed for its vulnerability.

Fox, by Jim Crumley, published by Saraband, £10.