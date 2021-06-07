The hunt for witches in the Scottish Borders

The Scottish Borders in the 17th century was awash with unrest.

The destruction of the monarchy, civil war and the plague all bubbled together to create the perfect potion for a witch hunt – and it’s not all pointy hats and black cats.

As well as delving into the details of some brutal witch trials – a particularly gruesome one includes the trial of 27 individuals accused of being ‘vehementlie suspect of wytchcraft’ – Craig explores the causes and affects of the torturous tirade against suspected witches in the region.

More often than not, suspicion led to barbaric executions.

Craig first explored the Borders’ witches in 2008, but in this book she uncovers further details about the historical implications of these atrocities.

She takes an interesting and holistic view of this turbulent time in Scottish history. A fascinating read.

Borders Witch Hunt, by Mary W Craig, published by Luath Press, £14.99.