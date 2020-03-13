The full story of the Jacobite Rebellions

Jonathan Oates delivers an extensive account of the Jacobite Rebellions, from their origins in 1688 to their decisive finale in Culloden in 1746.

He analyses intricate details such as the tactics used by the opposing sides, citing eyewitness accounts and archaeological records to support his findings.

For those wishing to fill in the gaps in their historical knowledge, it’s worth investing time in this tome. An academic and informative read.

Battles of the Jacobite Rebellions: Killiecrankie To Culloden by Jonathan Oates, published by Pen and Sword, £25.