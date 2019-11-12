The Big Scottish Book Club discusses memoir

The second meeting of the Big Scottish Book Club is taking place this weekend.

The Big Scottish Book Club is a new four-part TV show, with the second episode due to be shown on Sunday, 17 November, and hosted by writer Damian Barr

Each week, Damian interviews the biggest names in fiction, non-fiction and poetry from across Scotland, the UK and the world, before a live audience of literature lovers.

For episode two, he is in Perthshire at the Inchyra Arts Club, with as Damian explains ‘a barnful of some of the world’s best writers.’

The theme for the second chapter of this series is memoir, with a welter of life and emotion up for discussion from family issues to near death experiences.

Maggie O’Farrell joins Damian to discuss her latest book, I Am, I Am, I Am, while Janice Galloway chats to her about her memoir All Made Up.

Rhik Samadder talks about his acclaimed deb

It will be shown on BBC Scotland, from 10-11pm.