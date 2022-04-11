The amazing story of the man who took on tigers

Duff Hart-Davis has skilfully recounted Indian railway worker and British Indian Army colonel Jim Corbett’s extraordinary tale.

This brave individual faced off against man-eating leopards and tigers preying on small Indian villages.

A slow starter but worth a read for passages that are layered with empathy for the cunning and almost supernaturally lucky beasts whose only crime was taking on a bigger predator.

This may frighten you from ever wandering Indian forests.

Hero of Kumaon: The Life of Jim Corbett, by Duff Hart-Davis, published by Merlin Unwin Books, £15.99.