The amazing inside story of an extreme climber

This is the impressive autobiography of Jules Lines, Britain’s best solo free climber.

Lines was born in Lisburn, near Belfast in Northern Ireland. When he was a year old his family moved to York, and he spent six or seven years at prep school in North Yorkshire, when he discovered the Yorkshire Dales.

From there, he went to board at Gordonstoun, and his adventures really began.

Not one for those with a fear of heights, the images and accounts of Lines scaling sheer rock faces made me feel somewhat queasy, but his incredible and skilfully told stories of extreme climbing are sure to fascinate and inspire anyone who does have a head for heights.

Tears of the Dawn, by Jules Lines, published by Shelterstone, £20.