Shedding new light on Bonnie Prince Charlie

Reminiscences of a Jacobite: The Untold Story of the Rising of 1745 is based around a Bonnie Prince Charlie letter purchased in 2002.

Author Michael Nevin believes it shows Stuart to be a more charismatic and courageous figure than usually portrayed.

Although the author’s position as Chair of the 1745 Association suggests his sympathy to Stuart, his use of primary source material to re-evaluate the 1745 Jacobite Uprising is a worthwhile exercise which sheds much light and will be of particular interest to historians of the period.

Reminiscences of a Jacobite: The Untold Story of the Rising of 1745, by Michael Nevin, published by Birlinn, £25.