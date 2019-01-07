Sequel to classic novel is full of intrigue

If you are looking for an adventure series to get stuck into, Castle Macnab book is certainly one to consider.

As the sequel to John Buchan’s John Macnab, Robert J. Harris has created a novel full of intrigue which is played out in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

Set in the 1920s, a group of comrades gather on a picturesque estate to celebrate a successful poaching trip.

Unexpectedly, Richard Hannay, a veteran adventurer and dear friend, turns up and enlists their help to prevent a catastrophe that could plunge Europe into war.

Their mission? To save a foreign dignitary that has been abducted by men who plan to murder him. The catch? The man they must rescue was once their sworn enemy – the Kaiser.

Split into three parts, Harris’ book is a straightforward but thrilling read with enough drama to keep those pages turning.

Castle Macnab by Robert J Harris, published by Birlinn Books, £12.99.