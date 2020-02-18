Second series for the Big Scottish Book Club

BBC Scotland’s The Big Scottish Book Club is getting bigger in 2020.

The series had a debut run on the channel in late 2019 with four episodes.

IWC, a Banijay Group company, has now been commissioned to make another eight hour-long episodes for a second series of the arts show, The Big Scottish Book Club, for BBC Scotland. Produced in Glasgow, the second run follows the critical success of the first season.

The series returns for 2020 with award-winning author Damian Barr, who once again will interview acclaimed writers from the worlds of fiction, non-fiction and poetry, to discuss their work on stage in front of a live audience.

Filmed in different locations around Scotland, each episode has a theme, from love to loss, survival to betrayal, allowing Barr to delve into, not only the writer’s books, but their own personal stories.

Series one had a high-profile line-up of guests from Scotland, the UK and the wider world including Ian Rankin, Graham Norton, Marian Keyes, David Nicholls, John Niven, Denise Mina, and Janice Galloway.

Damian said: ‘I’m delighted that viewers had as much fun watching The Big Scottish Book Club as we had making it. So many folk fell in love with books they might never have picked up otherwise and that’s just the best! I’m delighted that BBC Scotland is bringing us back for a second series. We promise more exclusive readings, book club visits and conversations with the best writers from across Scotland and around the world.’

Commissioning editor at BBC Scotland Gareth Hydes said: ‘I’m delighted that we’ve been able to double the number of episodes of The Big Scottish Book Club when it returns to BBC Scotland later in the year for a second series. Damien and the whole team delivered a terrific show full of world class writers and poets. It was packed full of knowledge and all delivered with such an infectious enthusiasm that left us all wanting more.’

Mark Downie, creative director of IWC said: ‘Damian’s exceptional talent and reputation as a writer and interviewer meant this literary show, made in Scotland, was host to truly world-class guests and international bestsellers. We look forward to continuing this high calibre exploration into the next series for BBC Scotland, which shares our passion for getting people talking about reading.’