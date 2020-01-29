Scots poetry collection with new artwork

Renowned poet and novelist Ron Butlin conjures up Scotland’s past, present and future in this collection, The Magicians of Scotland.

It is taken from the poems he wrote during his time as the Edinburgh Makar, as well as previously unpublished work.

Illustrated with energetic line drawings by Jim Hutcheson, the collection will appeal to Butlin fans and new audiences alike.

The Magicians of Scotland, by Ron Butlin, published by Polygon Books, £9.99.