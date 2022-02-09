Sam Heughan’s book nominated for an Audie Award

Scots actor Sam Heughan is in good company, with former President Barack Obama and media mogul Oprah Winfrey as a finalist at the Audie Awards this year.

The Audio Publishers Association’s finalists for the 2022 awards programme have been revealed, celebrating the best titles in audio publishing and spoken-word entertainment, honouring a varied group of actors, musicians and politicians, ahead of the Audie Awards Gala on March 4 in the USA.

Industry professionals will determine the winners across 25 different categories.

In the History/Biography section, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other has been shortlisted.

Written and narrated by Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, with a foreword written and narrated by Diana Gabaldon, it is published by Hodder & Stoughton. You can hear Sam talking about writing the book in episodes four, five, six and seven of our podcast HERE. www.anchor.fm/scottishfield

It is up against Somersett: Benjamin Franklin and the Masterminding of American Independence, written by Phillip Goodrich and narrated by Robert Petkoff, Joe Morton, Simon Jones, Euan Morton, Nicola Barber, and the author (reading the author’s note and afterword); The Code Breaker, written by Walter Isaacson, and narrated by Kathe Mazur with Walter Isaacson; and A Weekend With Pablo Picasso, written and performed by Herbert Sigüenza.

Another Scot is competing for an award, as actress Tracy Wiles, who grew up on the Island of Islay, is nominated in the Autobiography/Memoir section.

Fits and Starts: A Memoir of Living With Epilepsy was written by Franziska Thomas, and is narrated by Tracy and Franziska. It is published by Almost Tangible.

They are up against Act Like You Got Some Sense, written and narrated by Jamie Foxx, foreword by Corinne Foxx; The Boys, written by Ron Howard and Clint Howard, narrated by Ron Howard, Clint Howard, and Bryce Dallas Howard; Listen Mama, written by M.S.P. Williams, narrated by JD Jackson; and Somebody’s Daughter , written and narrated by Ashley C. Ford.

Actor, author, and former White House staffer Kal Penn will host the literary ceremony, which will be available for the public to stream on the Audio Publishers Association website beginning at 2am on March 5.