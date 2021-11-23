Past and present collide in a thrilling murder mystery

Set against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands, A Rattle of Bones is a tale of injustice and mystery, and the echo of the past in the present.

This cleverly spun story follows Skelton’s protagonist, journalist Rebecca Connelly, as she investigates a tale of injustice which has eeire parallels with that of a man wrongly convicted in 1752.

The book is made all the more atmospheric by Skeleton’s vivid portrayal of the Scottish Highlands’ landscape as a desolate place which holds centuries of whispering secrets and menace.

His wry ambiguity, especially when developing murkier characters, leaves the reader constantly one step behind.

A Rattle of Bones, by Douglas Skelton, published by Polygon Books, £8.99.