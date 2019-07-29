Nine new books in Scots given funding grants

Nine new titles in Scots have been awarded funding by the Scots Language Publication Grant.

Funded by the Scottish Government and administered by Scottish Book Trust, the Scots Language Publication Grant was created by the Scots Language Resource Network to support Scots publishers and to encourage Scots writers.

Applications were assessed by a panel with expertise in Scots and publishing, including a writer and representatives from Creative Scotland, Education Scotland and Publishing Scotland.

The successful titles are:

Burds in Scots by Hamish MacDonald (Scotland Street Press); The Complete Works of William Soutar by William Soutar (Tippermuir Books); Daisy On the Outer Line by Ross Sayers (Cranachan); Deep Wheel Orcadia by Harry Josephine Giles (Stewed Rhubarb); The Itchy Coo Book of Hans Christian Anderson by Itchy Coo (Black and White Publishing); The Last Berry by Susi Briggs (Curly Tale); Modern Makars by Irene Howatt, Ann Macinnon and Finola Scott (Tapsalteerie); Roads to Nae Wye by Christie Williamson (Luath); and Wheen by Stuart Paterson (Chapman).

The Scots Language Publication Grant provides assistance for publishing new work (including translated texts), reprinting existing historical or culturally significant work, and also effective marketing and promotion of existing and new work.

Rhona Alcorn, CEO of Scottish Language Dictionaries and chair of The Scots Language Resource Network, said: ‘We are immensely grateful to the Scottish Government for supporting this important initiative. There is a huge appetite for books in Scots and the successful titles clearly demonstrate that the language is thriving in multiple genres. I can’t wait to read them!’

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, said: ‘Congratulations to those who have been successful in securing a Scots Language Publication Grant. The first year of funding will support a diverse range of titles, from children’s books to poetry and non-fiction. It’s great to see so many fantastic Scottish publishers supporting Scots language titles.’

Deputy First Minister John Swinney added: ‘I am pleased that the first year of the Scots Publication Grant has been such a success, with overwhelming interest from publishers and an extremely high standard across all the books that were submitted. It shows the wealth of talent and interest we have in the language, and strengthens the case for the Scottish Government’s support of Scots and those who wish to use it.’

The Scots Language Publication Grant is administrated by the Scots Language Resource Network, which meets twice a year to discuss the coordination and publication of new and existing resources (online and in print) that support speakers, readers, writers, teachers, learners and students of Scots.