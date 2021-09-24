Meet the founder of the animal hospice

A woman whose compassion led her to set up the country’s first animal hospice is now concerned that too many dying humans lack the love and care they deserve.

Some years ago Alexis Fleming was bedridden with a severe chronic illness and wanted to end her own life – but thanks to her beloved dog Maggie, she made it through.

Maggie died two years later of lung cancer on a vet’s operating table and Alexis founded the Maggie Fleming Animal Hospice, based near Kirkcudbright, so that other animals would not die alone and in distress.

The story is told in her book No Life Too Small which Alexis will be discussing at the Wigtown Book Festival on Tuesday 28 September.

The festival finishes on Monday 4 October and for more details visit www.wigtownbookfestival.com.