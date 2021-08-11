Long-awaited Jacobite sequel does not disappoint

The much anticipated sequel to Son of a Jacobite, The Jacobite Grandson follows the life of Edward Lovat.

He embarks on an adventure from the heat of Persia to New South Wales with the Royal Navy.

A tale of divided and confl icting interests, Lovat finds he is torn between life as a British officer and his Jacobite heritage, from which his rebellious streak stems.

Well characterised with complex, multidimensional leads, this is an intriguing read based on one of Scotland’s most notable families.

Fast-paced and exciting.

The Jacobite Grandson, by T.J. Lovat, published by Matador, £13.