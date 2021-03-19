‘Living palette’ of Skye captured in beautiful oil paintings

Skye-based artist Diana Mackie has captured the untamed ‘living palette’ of the island which has served as an abundant source of artistic inspiration.

A beautiful collection of oil paintings, she has captured the ever-shifting drama of the seas, skies and landscapes magnificently.

She has an eye for even the smallest details, picking out vivid colours in stormy skies which will inspire any would-be oil painter.

Short anecdotes enhance her works further; I only wish there were more of them.

Skye Through an Artist’s Eye, by Diana Mackie, published by Luath Press, £12.99.