History, grandeur and four days to find a killer

Set in Florence in the winter of 1536, this exciting new novel will capture anyone intrigued by the history and grandeur of this iconic period.

The historic noir tale follows Cesare Aldo as he investigates a prominent murder in a city shrouded in mystery.

Writer D. V. Bishop, who won the Pitch Perfect competition at the Bloody Scotland festival in Stirling, keeps you guessing as the tale winds its way through the Renaissance period.

Disquieting, rich in atmosphere, and chilling in its authenticity, Bishop paints a vivid image of 16th-century Italy.

There’s an added edge to the novel as we have a lead character in Cesara Aldo, a former soldier and now an officer of the Renaissance city’s most feared criminal court, who is gay.

A rival officer is determined to expose full details of Aldo’s private life, which could lead to his ruin – when the officer has just four days to solve a murder before the Feast of Epiphany.

City of Vengeance, by D.V. Bishop, published by MacMillan, £14.99.