Heading to the great outdoors for a fantastic tour

Once again, Cameron McNeish, the grand old man of Scotland’s wild places, takes us on a tour of his favourite hills, glens and islands, celebrating those he has met along the way.

But this time it’s more about the smaller observations of an expansive landscape and refl ecting on past adventures than making the summit.

His prose is fluid, and written with humour and clarity.

What is obvious is McNeish’s adoration for the wilderness – something that could enthuse even a non-walker to don the old walking boots.

Come By the Hills, by Cameron McNeish, published by Sandstone Press, £19.99.