Have a big name visit your library or group

Organisations, libraries and individuals have the chance to pitch their dream event returns this year for Book Week Scotland.

Scottish Book Trust, the national charity transforming lives through reading and writing has today revealed the big names joining the Pitch It line-up: food writer and anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe; critically acclaimed comic artist Frank Quitely; award-winning romance author Jenny Colgan, and poet and author, Dean Atta.

Scottish Book Trust encourages pitches from all libraries and community groups: the charity is especially looking for events that get people talking and change the conversation, with innovative and interesting slants on book events. Events should be engaging and welcoming to audiences and communities in inclusive and interesting ways. This is a chance to plan a book event that will get tongues wagging!

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, said: ‘Building on the success of last year’s Pitch It programme, we’re excited to offer four fantastic writers from different genres and experiences for 2019.

‘We encourage community groups and libraries to submit their ideas, even if they’ve never planned a Book Week Scotland event before. Scottish Book Trust looks forward to the interesting pitches based on the theme of conversation, and will be on hand to offer support that may be required.’

2019 Pitch It Line-up is:

Jack Monroe: a campaigner against hunger and poverty in the UK and an award-winning cookery writer. She is author of Tin Can Cook and Cooking on a Bootstrap. Jack was awarded the Fortnum and Mason Judges’ Choice Award in 2013 and the OFM Best Food Personality Readers’ Award in 2018. Her new title, Vegan(ish), will be released in December 2019 by Pan Macmillan. Jack Monroe is available to attend events on Wednesday, 20 November.

Frank Quitely: started to write and draw comics in the late 1980s as part of the Glasgow underground comic Electric Soup, then the UK-wide Judge Dredd Magazine, followed by American publishers including DC, Marvel and Image. His largest exhibition to date was a retrospective in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. His current titles include New X Men, All Star Superman and Batman & Robin. The Netflix TV show based on his comic with Mark Millar, Jupiter’s Legacy, is out next year. Frank Quitely can be pitched for events on Friday, 22 November.

Jenny Colgan: writer of romantic comedy fiction and science-fiction. She has also written for the Doctor Who line of stories. Her latest title, The Bookshop on the Shore (Sphere) features single mother Zoe and her escape to the Scottish Highlands where a tiny bookshop perches on the edge of a loch. Jenny Colgan is available for events on Thursday, 21 November.

Dean Atta: Named as one of the most influential LGBT people in the UK by the Independent on Sunday and “one of poetry’s greatest modern voices” by Gay Times, poet Dean Atta’s work has appeared on BBC One, BBC Radio 4, BBC World Service and Channel 4, often dealing with themes of gender, identity, race and growing up. Dean’s debut poetry collection was shortlisted for the Polari First Book Prize. His latest book, The Black Flamingo (Hodder), follows a mixed-race gay teen as he spreads his wings at university as a drag performer. Dean Atta is available for events on Monday, 18 November.

Last year during Book Week Scotland, Chocolat author Joanne Harris visited the small Scottish town Callander and Edinburgh Caribbean Association had the opportunity to programme rapper and activist Akala.

Book Week Scotland is a national celebration of reading and writing and runs this year from 18 November to 24 November, linked to the theme of Conversation. The event must take place during the specified dates and times for each author. Only one event per author will be selected, but all will be considered.

In addition to covering the authors’ fees, Scottish Book Trust are able to provide a budget of up to £500 to help deliver the most creative event possible. This can be supplemented with other funds from the organisers of the event.

The deadline for pitches is Monday 30 September at midday. Successful pitches will receive confirmation on Friday 4 October, 2019.

For more information about Book Week Scotland 2019 and how you can get involved, visit www.bookweekscotland.com where you can find information about all the events taking place in your local area.