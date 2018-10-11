Growing up in Glasgow in Hometown Tales

The Glasgow edition of Hometown Tales includes two unique stories that document personal accounts of living in, or experiencing the Dear Green Place.

The first tale by Kirsty Logan, The Old Asylum in the Woods, is the intensely moving and highly persdonal story of her life growing up in the shadow of Woodilee Hospital.

The second, Glasgow Sang, tells of Paul McQuade’s emotional journey through the city from Kelvin Way Bridge to George Square.

Hometown Tales Glasgow, by Kirsty Logan and Paul McQuade, published by Orion, £9.99.