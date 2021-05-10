Gorge yourself on a celebration of all things cheese

As a turophile – the official term for a lover of cheese – The Philosophy of Cheese was a glorious read.

Cheese guru Patrick Rance once wrote that ‘a slice of good cheese is never just a thing to eat, it’s usually a slice of local history: agricultural, political or ecclesiastical’ and this book backs that up.

Whether it’s Feta’s relation to ancient faiths or the influence of monks on Munster, this little book is a mine of obscure but cheesy factoids.

There’s also practical stuff such as how to store cheese or to pair it with alcohol.

The Philosophy of Cheese, by Patrick McGuigan, published by The British Library, £10.