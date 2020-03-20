Get booked up to see Scotland’s beauty

A celebration of Scotland’s stunning natural beauty is set to be released next month.

Scotland Revealed is a stunning collection of images from photographer Shahbaz Majeed, revealing the beauty of Scotland in all its many facets.

Our nation boasts a huge variety of landscapes, from spectacular mountain and moorland scenery, beautiful lochs, remote islands and wonderful coastline, to its cultural heritage stretching back through the centuries from mediaeval times and earlier, its unspoilt towns and villages, through the impact of the industrial revolution to its dynamic cities of today.

Shahbaz has captured the huge variety of scenery, natural and man-made, that makes Scotland special.

The book has a foreword by actor Brian Cox, and contains over 126 breath taking images from around Scotland.

Scotland Revealed will be published on 15 April by Amberley Books, priced £17.99. To order click HERE.