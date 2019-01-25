From glass to plate in delicious combinations

For those who love a dram, Á Table: Whisky From Glass To Plate by the Islay-based, French food and drink journalist, Martine Nouet is not only a wonderful collection of whisky-based recipes, but a fascinating insight into the spirit’s history.

She matches the perfect dram to all of her easy-to-follow recipes.

Starters include Scottish Sushi with mains such as duck breast in marmalade and whisky sauce or monkfish laced in whisky.

The chocolate and whisky crème bruleé with pan-fried Morello cherries is just one of many tempting sweets. As a world expert on whisky gastronomy, Nouet generously shares her 25 years’research in this lovely book which features her excellent photographs.

You will want to keep one for yourself and buy several to give to friends.

Á Table: Whisky From Glass To Plate by Martine Nouet, published by Ailsapress, £19.99