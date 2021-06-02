Finding solace in fishing during cancer battle

Cancer and fishing sounds like an odd pairing, but after a few pages, I was hooked.

Mick May’s autobiographical journey makes total sense.

This is a heartfelt story of surviving cancer against the odds and finding solace in fishing. May’s writing is full of soul and sharp wit.

Not a fishing fan? You will still find common ground with this touching book. It’s not just all emotions and fishing though – it also explores family, injustice and tragedy.

At its core is a remarkable man, whose seven-year fight for survival against cancer has made medical history.

Cancer and Pisces, by Mick May, published by Quiller, £14.99.