Fascinating insight into Scotland’s squirrels

A Scurry of Squirrels is truly fascinating.

I particularly enjoyed reading about our changing attitudes towards red squirrels.

Heavily hunted until the 1960s, they have now become one of the nation’s most beloved creatures. Despite immense efforts from conservationists, the red squirrel is still considered a rarity.

Personally, I have only occasionally been lucky enough to see a few red squirrels, but thanks to hardworking people like author Polly Pullar – who has helped raise baby squirrels on her farm until they are ready to be released into the wild – their decline is being arrested.

With this book Pullar raises awareness of the plight of this beautiful creature so that the species can survive into the future.

Accompanied by personal photographs and anecdotes, this book is a good read for any wilderness enthusiasts or strong believers in the preservation of native animals.

A Scurry of Squirrels: Nurturing The Wild, by Polly Pullar, published by Birlinn, £14.99.