Exploring the cultural history of the Highlands

Disturbed by tales of wild beasts, harsh geography and the bloody conflicts of warring clans, few travellers ventured to the Scottish Highlands until after the defeat of Bonnie Prince Charlie at the Battle of Culloden.

The influence of the clans was curbed and the Highlands became celebrated by poets, writers and artists for their beauty rather than their savagery.

With the popularity of hiking and the construction of railways, the fate of the Highlands as one of the great tourist playgrounds of the world was sealed.

Here Andrew Beattie explores the turbulent past and vibrant present of this landscape, where the legacy of

events from the first Celtic settlements to the Second World War and from the construction of military roads to mining for lead, slate and gold have all left their mark.

An enlightening account of the area, from the rocky peaks to the deep glens, stretching from the outskirts of Glasgow, Perth and Aberdeen to the remote and storm-lashed Cape Wrath in the north west, this is a must-read for those wanting to understand the past and the present, and the cultural roots of this beautiful landscape.

Scottish Highlands: A Cultural History, by Andrew Beattie, published by Interlink Books, £12.