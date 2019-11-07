Enjoy the cakes from Jenny Colgan’s books

Critically acclaimed Scots romantic comedy and science fiction novelist Jenny Colgan is one of the writers taking part in Book Week Scotland events this year.

She will visit Forfar Library as part of Book Week Scotland 2019 on Thursday 21 November, 7pm – 8.30pm.

Book Week Scotland is a national celebration of reading and writing that runs from 18 November to 24 November.

Jenny is taking part in one of four events that sees Scots creatives going into communities which wouldn’t normally receive a visit. The full list of events is:

1. Jenny Colgan’s Chatty Cafe – Thu 21 Nov, 7–8.30pm, Montrose Library

Audiences are invited to immerse themselves in The Chatty Café at Montrose Library. The cakes featured in Jenny Colgan’s novels will be brought to life, and she will act as the café owner, with library staff as waiters. Fans of Jenny’s books are encouraged to attend to meet the author and chat about her work.

2. Mobile Libraries Day with Jack Monroe – Wed 20 Nov, 9.30am–4pm, West Dunbartonshire

Jack will be travelling on a Mobile Library to some of the most deprived communities in West Dunbartonshire, with the opportunity for the community to informally meet Jack and win copies of her book.

3. How to Become a Comic Book Legend with Frank Quitely – Fri 22 Nov, 10.30am–3.30pm, The Prince’s Trust Glasgow

Exclusively for young people aged 13-30 years old, Frank will be giving an interactive talk about his journey into the comic book industry, followed by a hands on workshop.

4. Dean Atta at Muirhouse Library, Mon 18 Nov, 11am – 12.30pm (closed event)

Glasgow-based poet Dean Atta will visit Muirhouse Library who have partnered with Craigroyston Commuity High School to spark conversation about identity and self-expression.

The event forms part of 'Pitch It', which invited groups and individuals all over Scotland to submit their dream event for one of four big names. In addition to covering the authors' fees, Scottish Book Trust has provided each successful host with £500 to help deliver their event.

The event forms part of ‘Pitch It’, which invited groups and individuals all over Scotland to submit their dream event for one of four big names. In addition to covering the authors’ fees, Scottish Book Trust has provided each successful host with £500 to help deliver their event.

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, said: ‘We’ve been so impressed by the standard of pitches we received to host these authors. The energy and enthusiasm demonstrated by all applicants throughout this process is a great reflection on the health of book-loving communities all across Scotland.

‘I hope that the opportunity to host one of our four fantastic authors will encourage and inspire conversation in communities the length and breadth of the country.’

Initiated by the Scottish Government and supported by £200,000 from the National Lottery through Creative Scotland Targeted Funding and £26,000 from SLIC, Book Week Scotland 2019 will be delivered by Scottish Book Trust from 18 November – 24 November.

For more information about Book Week Scotland 2019 visit www.bookweekscotland.com

