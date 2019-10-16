Enjoy Christmas with the queen of romantic comedies

The festive season is on the way, and that can only mean one thing – there’s a Jenny Colgan book on the way.

Scotland’s queen of the romantic comedy, originally from Prestwick in Ayrshire, is back with An Island Christmas, which is published on 31 October in paperback.

The beautiful island of Mure takes centre stage in Jenny’s most recent bestselling series that began with The Summer Seaside Kitchen. The third in the sequence, it’s the perfect page-turning read to usher us into the shorter days and longer evenings.

Christmas on Mure is a time for hunkering down, getting cosy in front of whisky barrel wood fires, and enjoying a dram with the people you love – but Flora isn’t exactly feeling full of the season of peace, as she prepares to share some news with ex-boss/current boyfriend Joel.

Meanwhile Saif, the doctor and refugee from war-torn Syria is trying to enjoy his first western Christmas with his sons – but without his missing wife. Can the little family find comfort and joy?

Jenny’s work has garnered popular reviews.

Bookseller via NetGalley said: ‘I love my visits to the Island of Mure. I feel I know Flora and her family very well … Jenny Colgan always makes me want to do a load of baking and hibernate over the winter. Fintan and Colton had me sobbing into my cushion their relationship is beautiful. I will never get tired of this island community’s problems, happiness and relationships’

Bookseller via NetGalley agreed: ‘A great cast of characters and a beautiful setting mixed in with some harsher issues make this a thoroughly enjoyable book’

A reader review via NetGalley expressed: ‘There is nothing as cosy and comforting as this series, and the Christmas edition does not fail to deliver! Engaging, entertaining, and most importantly heart-warming, this book is exactly what a reader needs in the lead up to the holiday season!’ –

And a reader review via NetGalley concluded: ‘How I wish that Jenny Colgan would never stop writing this simply brilliant, heart-warming and wonderful series’ –

An Island Christmas is published by Sphere Books, priced £7.99.