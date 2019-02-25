Debut author embarking on store book signing tour

A Scots-based author is touring the country to sign copies of his acclaimed debut novel.

Jeremy Welch is the Edinburgh-based writer and author of Chrysalis. Having been born in Zimbabwe, he was educated in Scotland.

After university he went to Sandhurst and was commissioned into 1st Battalion The Black Watch serving in Germany, Ireland and Scotland.

He left the Army to work in finance becoming a managing director of a US brokerage house. He left finance to do what he always wanted to do, write.

Jeremy is now a full time author based in Edinburgh.

Chrysalis is the debut novel from Jeremy, exploring a range of themes in a universal and ultimately hopeful story.

The book follows Sebastian, a self-absorbed financier who spends his time wallowing in a social ambiance he despises.

Sebastian is dissatisfied with his life and his inability to take any positive decisions since making a catastrophic error when he was a young officer serving in Iraq.

When Sebastian is fired from his job, he turns to his ex-lover Zoe who urges him to pursue his passion for writing. Following her advice, Sebastian moves to Amsterdam to try to complete the novel he started as a student, hoping that this will rekindle his interest in life.

While living in Amsterdam, Sebastian befriends the ethereal owner of a travelling Spiegeltent called Chrysalis. The cast of the Spiegeltent offer him a glimpse of a life he desires. The only thing holding Sebastian back is his inability to make a decision. Overcoming his usual passivity Sebastian surprises himself by intervening in the assault of a prostitute.

So opens the gateway to the underworld of Amsterdam and the possibility of his redemption.

Inspired by the work of William Boyd and John Irving, Chrysalis is a unique novel exploring a wide range of themes.

The book will appeal to readers that enjoy contemporary fiction, as well as those interested in serious issues such as love, widowhood, post-traumatic stress disorder and migration and sex trafficking.

The signing tour dates will take place at various branches of WH Smith across Scotland, and Jeremy will be at the following branches:

Saturday 2 March – Argyle St, Glasgow; Saturday 9 March – Paisley; Saturday 16 March -St Andrews.

Saturday 13 April – Stirling; Saturday 20 April – Berwick. Saturday 27 April – Inverness.

Saturday 11 May – Sauchiehall St, Glasgow. Saturday 1 June – Aberdeen St Nicolson Street, Aberdeen; Saturday 8 June – Perth; Saturday 15 June – Cameron Toll, Edinburgh.

Saturday 6 July – Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh; Saturday 13 July – Gyle, Edinburgh.