Crime writing pair host lunch for a good cause

Two of Scotland’s leading crime writers are to host a Dead Good Lunch in aid of a worthy cause.

Douglas Skelton and Ayrshire’s Michael Malone will hold the lunch, on Sunday 15 September, from noon at Lochgreen House Hotel in Troon.

Proceeds from the lunch will go towards Hansel’s Wilson House Refurbishment Appeal. Hansel is one of Ayrshire’s leading care organisations supporting people and their families living with a disability or autism.

Former journalist Douglas has written 11 books, both fiction and non-fiction, and is known for his character Davie McCall who appears in four of his books which are all set in Glasgow. Douglas was also widely known for the book The Frightener, which he co-wrote, and centred on Glasgow’s famous ice cream warfare case which led to the murder case being re-opened and the eventual acquittal of TC Campbell and Joe Steele.

Douglas has a new book about to be published in September but his current novel Thunder Bay is set on the fictitious island of Stoirm and centres on not just one but two murders 15 years apart.

Thunder Bay has been longlisted for the prestigious 2019 McIlvanney prize, Bloody Scotland’s annual prize for the best Scottish crime book of the year. The winner will be announced at the Festival which takes place in Stirling in September.

Hailing from Ayr, Michael Malone has penned 12 books and is a prolific poet. He also leads creative writing workshops for both adults and schools. Michael’s latest book, After He Died is described as an explosive psychological thriller.

Agnes Paton, Hansel’s fundraising and communications manager said: ‘Scottish crime writing is internationally recognised for its grit, depth and page turning plots and we’re delighted to present our third lunch with another two award-winning novelists.

‘Both their latest books have been widely received and we’re looking forward to hearing more about them and what inspires them to write.’

Following a glass of fizz, guests will enjoy a three course lunch and during each course will hear from each author on their books and writing careers. Guests will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

The lunch is priced at £38 and tickets can be purchased by contacting Debbie Campbell on 01563 830340 or Debbie.campbell@hansel.org.uk. Both authors will also have books available to purchase and will sign them at the end of the lunch.