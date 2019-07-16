Crime writer celebrates Scottish landscapes

Ordinarily known for her best-selling crime writing, Val McDermid has departed from her typical style, providing a unique take on the Scottish landscape.

In My Scotland, she revisits the places she has known all her life, collating a lifetime of remarkable memories in one beautifully presented book.

Relating tales in an eff ortless style, she walks her readers through 16 chapters dedicated to areas of Scotland, including the Isle of Skye, Glasgow and the Kingdom of Fife, telling of how her native country has acted as the perfect backdrop to her writing.

Alongside her stories are over 100 beautiful photographs from Alan McCredie that bring her writing to life. Aside from being a wonderful guide to Scotland, this would be a nice addition to a summerhouse for a quiet afternoon of reading.

My Scotland, by Val McDermid, photography by Alan McCredie, published by Little, Brown, £20.