Celebrating the capital’s buildings in Exploring Edinburgh

Featuring around 300 of Edinburgh’s most iconic buildings, Exploring Edinburgh captures the timeless beauty of Scotland’s magical capital and its rich architectural landscape.

From medieval gems of the Old Town, to dazzling modern landmarks, Ward – an architect and critic born and raised in Glasgow – can convince even the more passive admirer of architecture to look up from the pavement.

Locals and tourists alike can take inspiration from Ward’s suggested self-guided tours on foot, by bike, or by car, giving options for all tastes and time-frames.

Each building profile features an image and is accompanied by an expertly written description, detailing the history and significance of the building.

Pick this book up if you’re looking for an educational day out in the capital.

Exploring Edinburgh: Six Tours of the City and its Architecture, by Robin Wards, published by Luath Press, £10.99.